ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Shares of OBSV opened at $2.08 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

