OceanPal Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

OP stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

