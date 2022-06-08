OctoFi Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $33,904.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

