Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.