Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
