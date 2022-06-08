Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
Shares of OLLI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,649. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
