Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of OLLI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,649. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

