Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

OPRT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,167. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $397.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

