Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $67.79 million and $224,031.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00230991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 67,731,813 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

