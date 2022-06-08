Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

OSK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. 277,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

