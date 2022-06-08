P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $28.89. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
