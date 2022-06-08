P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $28.89. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.