Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:PTN opened at $0.34 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.