Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 303.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $527.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $48,963,405. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

