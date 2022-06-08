Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $290,924.59 and approximately $89.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

