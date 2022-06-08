PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Hits $15,899.87

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $15,899.87 and $78.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

