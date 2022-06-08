Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

