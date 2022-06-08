PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
