Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Announces Dividend of $25.00 (OTC:PAWH)

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTC:PAWH opened at $5,600.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,600.00. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a 12-month low of $5,450.00 and a 12-month high of $5,600.00.

