Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

