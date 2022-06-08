PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $655,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,234. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

