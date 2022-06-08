Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,830 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 31,748 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

