Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of EPA RI traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €181.80 ($195.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €195.52. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

