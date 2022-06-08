Phantomx (PNX) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Phantomx (PNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $14,679.71 and approximately $11.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00191380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00332704 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

