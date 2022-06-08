Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ HNVR opened at $21.27 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $24.68.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

