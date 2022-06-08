Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ HNVR opened at $21.27 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $24.68.
About Hanover Bancorp (Get Rating)
