Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

