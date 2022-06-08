PIVX 24 Hour Volume Hits $727,634.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 12% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $727,634.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,287,353 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

