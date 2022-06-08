PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. PlatON has a total market cap of $45.81 million and $2.85 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,598,849 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

