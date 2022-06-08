Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,600. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 22,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

