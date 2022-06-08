Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.