Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.
About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
