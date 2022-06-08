Project Inverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00238355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00430337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029870 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.