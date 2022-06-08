Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. 3,238,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,741. Prologis has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

