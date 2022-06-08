Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

PEG stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

