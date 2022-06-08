Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 166,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

