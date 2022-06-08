PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.56.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 34,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,619. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.