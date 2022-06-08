PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.56.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

