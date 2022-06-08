Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increased by Analyst

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUJHY. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Subaru has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

