QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QinetiQ Group (QNTQF)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.