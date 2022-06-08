Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 10,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The firm has a market cap of $575.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.
In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSI)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.