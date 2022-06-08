Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 10,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm has a market cap of $575.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Quantum-Si by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

