Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) rose 27.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 122,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 127,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.13 million and a PE ratio of -28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

