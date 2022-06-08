Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $2.98 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $809,506.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,735,500 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.