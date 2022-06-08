Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Reaches $10.55 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $59,361.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00405503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.