RealFevr Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $323,821.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RealFevr has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00196908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00397304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029897 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

