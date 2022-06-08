Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,528.78 or 1.00033345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00029293 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

