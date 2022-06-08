ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $345.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
