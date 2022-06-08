ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $345.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. State Street Corp raised its position in ReneSola by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.