Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (AAPL, AAWH, ACH, AGNC, AGPYY, AGRO, AI, AIQUY, AKTS, AKZOY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a C$156.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$142.00 price target on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.