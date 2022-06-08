REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 9.5% Following Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.14. 9,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 237,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

