Revomon (REVO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,710.00

Revomon (REVO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $163,710.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00227517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029739 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

