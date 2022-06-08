RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

RNG traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 36,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

