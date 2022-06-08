River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.82 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.40). Approximately 33,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 62,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.33).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.77.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

