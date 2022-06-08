RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $392,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

