RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
