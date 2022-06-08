ROAD (ROAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $482,075.00

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $55,067.81 and approximately $482,075.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

