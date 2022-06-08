Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00232343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00429877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

